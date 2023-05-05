Los Angeles Police Department officers shot and killed a man after a pursuit ended in downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning.

The man was shot at around 1 a.m. under the 10 Freeway overpass near the intersection of Maple Avenue and 16th Street, officials said.

The killing was preceded by a short pursuit that began near Hoover Street and Manchester Avenue in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

While the one man was fatally shot, two other subjects of the pursuit, both men, fled the scene, one on foot and the other in a getaway car, police said.

A gun was found at the scene, police said, though it is unknown if the man fired at officers.

No officers were injured in the shooting.