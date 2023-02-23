Los Angeles Police Department officers shot and killed a woman who allegedly pointed a BB gun in their direction in Westlake Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Silver Lake Boulevard and Temple Street just before 8 p.m. after reports of a woman pointing a gun at a passerby, the LAPD said in a press release.

When officers arrived, the woman allegedly pointed her gun at officers, who then opened fire.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was declared dead at a local hospital.

No officers were injured, and a carbon dioxide-powered BB and pellet gun was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.