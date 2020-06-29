LAPD, FBI addresses investigation of L.A.-area looting and other ‘significant crimes’ that coincided with protests

Local and federal officials held a news conference 9 a.m. Monday to address their investigation of looting and other “significant crimes” in the Los Angeles area in recent weeks, when tensions between law enforcement and protesters heightened over recent killings committed by officers.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore was set to speak from the the agency’s downtown L.A. headquarters along with police Deputy Chief Kris Pitcher, L.A. Fire Department Chief Terrazas and FBI Assistant Director in Charge Paul Delacourt.

“Persons who committed significant crimes such as looting, burglary, robbery, vandalism, arson, and assault with great bodily injury will be held accountable for their actions,” said an LAPD statement announcing the news conference.

The Monday address is intended “to give an overview as to how that will be accomplished,” the department said.

According to LAPD, a task force will investigate incidents during demonstrations that began on May 29. The unit will consist of officials from LAPD, FBI, LAFD, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, the L.A. City Attorney’s Office and the police departments of Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and Torrance.

The news conference comes amid scrutiny of authorities’ use of force against protesters demanding justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other people of color killed by officers.

Demonstrations erupted nationwide after footage surfaced of Floyd’s May 25 death at the hands of Minnesota police.

L.A. saw its first major protest on May 27, when hundreds of people converged in downtown, some blocking traffic on the 101 Freeway. The demonstration proceeded without incident for several hours before a small group clashed with police and smashed the window of a patrol car.

Confrontations between officers and civilians continued in downtown L.A. two nights later, when police were seen firing rubber bullets and some people began to vandalize and loot businesses. This led to officials declaring an unlawful assembly.

In the days that followed, demonstrations fanned out toward the Fairfax District, Long Beach and Santa Monica, where police in protective gear continued to clash with civilians. Protests were disrupted by instances of looting and vandalism, prompting local authorities to enforce curfews for days and call on the National Guard.

By June 7, the troops had left the L.A. area.

Protesters continue to take to the streets and government meetings to demand police reform, demanding policy changes and budget cuts to law enforcement.

Check back for updates on this developing story.