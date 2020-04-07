LAPD files 37 complaints against businesses that violated coronavirus closure rules

LAPD clears people from using the skate park at Venice Beach during the coronavirus pandemic on Monday in Venice Beach. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Monday that officers have filed 37 total complaints against businesses that have not complied with the city’s sweeping coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

Those complaints will lead to fines and potential criminal prosecutions, Moore said.

“This is not just irresponsible,” Moore said. “It is not only endangering themselves but their employees and everyone else in that community and I am proud of City Atty. [Mike] Feuer and of his work and the prosecution of those individuals.”

On Friday, Los Angeles prosecutors filed criminal charges against two smoke shops, a shoe store and a discount electronics retailer, accusing them of refusing to shut down despite orders imposed to fight the coronavirus. It marked the first time the city has filed charges for violations of the “Safer at Home” order, which requires businesses deemed nonessential to close their doors to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.