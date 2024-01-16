Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León is taking aim at smash-and-grab robberies by funding a larger Los Angeles Police Department presence in Eagle Rock.

De León has designated $100,000 in discretionary funds “to cover LAPD overtime costs for foot patrols, particularly along Colorado and Eagle Rock Boulevards,” where retail theft and smash-and-grab robberies have hurt businesses, his office said in a news release.

“The Councilmember intends to send a clear message to those who would consider targeting local businesses, particularly organized crime rings, to stay out of Eagle Rock,” the release added.

In a news conference, de León added that this initiative is about more than just protecting property.

“It’s about preserving the spirit of entrepreneurship and the fabric of our community,” he said.

Officials hope the announcement of this funding, which provides money for two to four additional officers to be on patrol at a time, will serve as a deterrent for potential future thieves.