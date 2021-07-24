LAPD hold memorial bike ride in San Fernando Valley to honor life of officer who died from COVID-19 complications

Los Angeles authorities and officials held a memorial bike ride around the San Fernando Valley Saturday to honor the life of a fellow police officer who died of COVID-19 complications a year ago.

Valentin “Val” Martinez, who worked as a patrol officer in the Mission division area of the San Fernando Valley, was the Los Angeles Police Department’s first sworn officer to die after contracting the virus in 2020.

Martinez was an expectant father of twins before he died last July after battling the coronavirus for just over two months last year.

Officers and participants rode 20 or 40 miles around the San Fernando Valley as they remember Martinez’s life.

Funds raised during Saturday’s memorial bike event will be donated to the officer’s family.