The Los Angeles Police Department’s Mission Area Station is hosting the 3rd Annual Memorial Bike Ride known as “A Ride to Remember, In Honor of All Fallen First Responders” on Sunday.

Over 100 bikers will be riding 25 miles through the northwestern parts of the San Fernando Valley.

The event raises funds for the families of Mission Area’s fallen officers, Officer Val Martinez and Officer Nicholi Darkus, in addition to raising funds for Mission’s youth programs.

Officer Martinez was exposed to COVID-19 while on duty and passed away due to complications in July 2020. He never got the chance to meet his newborn twin boys, LAPD said.

Officer Darkus was diagnosed with cancer shortly after graduating from the Police Academy and died just last month. He leaves behind a wife and three children, police confirmed.

“This is very important,” said one rider participating in the event with his daughter, who works at the San Fernando Police Department. “We want to support all our fallen officers because it hurts all of us.”

The event runs from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, click here.