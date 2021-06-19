LAPD hosts baseball game, free community barbecue ahead of Father’s Day in Pacoima

The Los Angeles Police Department is hosting a baseball game and free barbecue to celebrate Father’s Day weekend.

“We’re giving back to the fathers here in the community,” said LAPD Officer Michael J. Scott. “So our organization, the Los Angeles Police Foundation and the Community Safety Partnership came together with Blinky Rodriguez and we decided to put together a baseball game, barbecue, fun, entertainment, giveaways for the whole family to come out. Everything is free.”

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 19, 2021.