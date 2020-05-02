LAPD identifies man fatally shot by officers in South-Central, says he was armed with a gun

During the early morning hours of May 1, 2020, police appear at the scene of a shooting in Historic South-Central L.A. where officers shot and killed a man suspected of fleeing the scene of a vehicle crash. (KTLA)

The Los Angeles Police Department on Saturday identified a man fatally shot by officers in Historic South-Central L.A. earlier this week and said he was armed with a gun.

The officers were driving a marked police vehicle in the 2200 block of Wall Street around 9:39 p.m. when they saw a car back up and crash into a parked vehicle, according to LAPD. The car kept driving as officers followed it into an alley north of 23rd Street and west of Wall Street.

There, the vehicle stopped and three people got out and fled on foot, according to police.

“One of the suspects produced a handgun and an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS) occurred,” the department said in a news release. “The suspect that produced a handgun was struck by gunfire and taken into custody.”

Police identified the person killed as Daniel Hernandez. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for LAPD previously told KTLA it was unclear whether the person killed had been armed with a gun. Police said a loaded handgun was later recovered from the scene.

Officers set up a perimeter to search for the other two people. One of them, Jose Hernandez, was bitten by a police dog as officers took him into custody, according to LAPD. Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The third person, Anthony Villegas, was taken into custody without incident, police said.

No officers were wounded.

After the shooting, LAPD’s specialized Force Investigation Division responded started investigating, speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence, according to the department. Representatives with the Office of the Inspector General and the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office also arrived to the scene to investigate.

Police have not released further details.