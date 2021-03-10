LAPD identifies officer who shared George Floyd photo with caption ‘You take my breath away’

The Los Angeles Police Department has identified a police officer who shared a Valentine-style image of George Floyd with the words “You take my breath away” and is in the process of interviewing that officer about his actions, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday.

The officer, who allegedly shared the image via a text message to another officer, could face administrative discipline, Moore said.

“In my view that constitutes misconduct,” he said.

Moore also said that the LAPD is working with the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office in an effort to obtain a court order that would force Instagram to provide details about the individuals who operated a since-removed account called “Choir Practice,” which posted “racist and prejudicial postings and remarks” and which other officers had flagged as being somehow affiliated with department personnel.

