Video captured the moment a taco vendor was violently attacked by a woman who had refused to pay for her food in Watts on August 6, 2023. (KTLA)

The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday identified the woman they say assaulted a South Los Angeles taco vendor after refusing to pay for her food Sunday night.

Renee Latrice Hines, 36, was the woman who went on a rampage against a worker at the taco stand at Grandee Avenue and 103rd Street in Watts at about 6:35 p.m., police said in a news release.

According to police, Hines “punched and pepper sprayed the victim when the victim asked the suspect to pay for the tacos she had consumed.”

“When she finished spraying me, she started throwing everything and then she grabbed me and started to hit me,” victim Joanna Vasquez told KTLA. “She pulled my hair and then punched me in my shoulders. She punched me in the face. She unloaded on me and then let me go.”

Hines also threw a taco stand sign at a bystander who recorded her leaving the stand and getting into her distinctive purple 2007 Lexus, police said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Channing Lang at 213-9720-7888 or Detective Kelly Sullivan at 213-972-7886.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.