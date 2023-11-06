Police officers are currently in pursuit of a large RV in Los Angeles.

The driver of the RV is reportedly being pursued for domestic violence, according to preliminary information from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The pursuit began around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning in West L.A. When LAPD initially went to conduct a traffic stop, the RV kept going and a pursuit was initiated.

LAPD in pursuit of an RV in Los Angeles on Nov. 6, 2023.

The RV drove onto the southbound span of the 405 Freeway and was going towards Carson and made its way down to Long Beach before exiting the freeway, navigating on surface streets and getting back on the 405, this time heading north.

Two people were originally in the RV, but one person jumped out of it in the Long Beach area, according to KTLA 5’s Rich Prickett.

The RV ran over spike strips placed by assisting CHP officers, and sparks were seen flying off at least one if not both of the right side tires.

CHP was slowing down traffic on the 405 to aid officers in their pursuit.

As of 5:10 a.m. Monday, the RV was continuing northbound on the 405 near Crenshaw.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.