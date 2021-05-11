LAPD: Innocent bystander in critical condition after downtown L.A. shooting

A man described by police as an innocent bystander was struck by gunfire and left in critical condition after shots broke out in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred at 7:07 p.m. in the 130 block of East 6th Street, just west of Maple Avenue, said Mike Lopez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Three males were driving by in a vehicle when a person standing on a sidewalk fired shots at them, according to Lopez. The vehicle drove off and they returned fire, Lopez said.

An innocent bystander believed to be about 35 years old was struck in the crossfire, he said.

Lopez said the man was in critical condition as he was transported for medical treatment. No other details about his condition have been given.

No further details have been released by LAPD.