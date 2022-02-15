LAPD investigate takedown of suspect who was holding 10-month-old baby

LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles is seen in this undated photo. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles police are investigating an incident in which an officer tackled a hit-and-run suspect without realizing the man was holding a 10-month-old baby.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the department’s civilian oversight panel on Tuesday the infant was found to have a fractured skull but that it remains unclear what caused the injury.

“The doctors could not and cannot definitively identify the source of the injury, whether it was the result of the officer’s actions,” the earlier collision or some other incident, Moore said. The investigation is ongoing, Moore said.

Moore said officers working a gang enforcement detail in the Newton Division saw a driver shouting and acting erratically about 11:20 p.m. Friday and drove toward his vehicle.

