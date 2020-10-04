LAPD investigates fatal shooting of homeless man in North Hollywood

Detectives continue to search for a man who fatally shot another man believed to be homeless following a heated exchange in North Hollywood, police said Sunday.

On Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 11300 block of Magnolia Boulevard at 10:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They found the body of the victim lying on the sidewalk, and first responders later took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to LAPD.

Witnesses said the victim appeared to be homeless but the gunman did not, police said. The victim has not been identified but police believe he is between 28 and 35 years old.

According to police, witnesses told officers that the two men exchanged words as the shooter walked west along Magnolia Boulevard. At some point, police said, the gunman became upset and pulled out a handgun — shooting the victim multiple times before running off.

LAPD said the gunman is believed to be in his 20s. The shooting remains under investigation, and police have not released a possible motive.

Anyone with information can call Detective Steve Castro at 818-374-1925. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can be made to 323-846-6553 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.