Video posted to YouTube by LAPD shows the suspects fleeing with stolen property in four vehicles; two white sedans, a dark sedan and an SUV. (LAPD)

LAPD Detectives with the Devonshire Division are looking into a series of burglaries that occurred in Northridge.

According to the LAPD, seven suspects entered three businesses on Monday night by smashing through the glass doors to the businesses near the intersection of Tampa Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard.

Once inside, the suspects used tools to target an ATM, specific merchandise, cash registers, cash deposits and safes in the offices, police said.

They are described only as males wearing masks and hooded clothing.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies is urged to contact LAPD Devonshire Area Detective Eastburn at 818-832-0936. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.

To tip anonymously, call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org