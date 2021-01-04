LAPD investigating Beverly Grove shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the Beverly Grove neighborhood on New Year’s day.

Two people were injured in the incident around 2:30 a.m. in the 6340 block of Maryland Drive, according to LAPD Wilshire Division officials.

Both were listed in stable condition, LAPD said. No information was available on the nature of their injuries.

Police on Sunday said no arrests had been made in connection with the shooting, which was described as being possibly gang-related.

Surveillance video obtained by KTLA shows multiple people apparently taking cover behind a car as what sounds like several gunshots ring out in the background.

The people then get in the car and drive away, according to the footage, which was recorded at the same location and time the shooting was reported.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were available.