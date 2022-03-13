LAPD investigating deadly shooting in Northridge

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left a 31-year-old Mission Hills man dead early Friday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired on the 18400 block of Dearborn Street.

When they arrived on scene they found the victim lying down on the floor inside of a bedroom, police said. Paramedics declared the man dead on scene. His name has not yet been released.

Homicide detectives determined that the man was involved in a dispute with the person who shot him. During the dispute, a handgun was pulled and the victim was shot, police said.

The shooter, identified only as a 26-year-old man, fled the scene on foot.

Police said the victim did not live at the residence where his body was found.

The LAPD is asking the public for any information related to his deadly shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374-1925. You can also submit an anonymous tip through lacrimestoppers.org.