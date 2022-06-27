The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the person or people responsible for killing a man in Canoga Park Monday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of Deering Avenue and Gault Street around 7 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released while police inform his loved ones of his passing.

The early investigation indicates that the man was standing on the sidewalk with his suspected killer and several other people. The suspect stabbed the man and then fled the scene, police said.

Police say the suspect is a Hispanic man who was wearing a blue shirt and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information related to this deadly stabbing is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 818-374-9550. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.