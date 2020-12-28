LAPD investigating fatal shooting of 26-year-old man in Sun Valley

Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help solving the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Pacoima man found dead inside a locked vehicle in Sun Valley, authorities said Monday.

Daniel Alaya was in the rear passenger seat of a silver Infiniti M35 parked on Pendelton Street, near Norris Avenue, when officers responded to the area around 7:11 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and appeared dead, police said.

First responders with the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene after breaching the rear passenger window, LAPD officials said.

According to police, a witness walking in the area smelled an odor coming from the vehicle, and when she looked inside, she saw Alaya. The witness then called LAFD.

The car was impounded and will be forensically analyzed for fingerprints and DNA, according to police. Detectives searched the area for other witnesses and surveillance footage offering clues.

Anyone with information can call Detective Steve Castro at 818-374-1925. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can be made to 877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.