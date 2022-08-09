A man sitting at a Florence bus stop was shot early Saturday morning by a man armed with a paintball gun.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after the man was hit several times by paintballs while he waited for a bus around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Avalon Boulevard.

Police say the man, who is in his 60s, was shot by an unidentified man riding in the passenger seat of a gray vehicle.

Investigators currently have not announced a vehicle or suspect description, but a young woman apparently filmed the entire incident.

It’s unclear at this time if the paintball shooting was a random attack or a cruel prank for an online audience.

Although they might not appear dangerous, paintballs can cause serious injuries and painful bruises. In 2008, more than 600 people received emergency care from injuries suffered from a paintball gun, according to a study from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

In California, firing a paintball at an unsuspecting person outside of a sanctioned environment could result in charges of assault and battery.

Police are asking anyone with information about the paintball attack to come forward. They also say it’s possible there are other victims who have not been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Los Angeles Area Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. You can also leave an anonymous tip online.