Police shoot man allegedly armed with knife while responding to suicide call in Wilmington

Los Angeles police officers shot a man in his 20s after responding to radio call about a man with a knife possibly attempting suicide in Wilmington on Friday morning, the LAPD said.

The man’s condition was described by police later Friday as stable. He was being treated at a hospital.

Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Wilmington Boulevard in the Harbor Division about 10:42 a.m., and there they found the man in front of a building with a knife, police said.

“The officers attempted to deescalate the situation and gain compliance from the suspect without success,” the Los Angeles Police Department said.

