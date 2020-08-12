LAPD investigating possible ‘swatting’ incident near home of BLM activist Melina Abdullah

Melina Abdullah, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, told L.A. City Council members Monday that there is widespread support for defunding the LAPD.(City of Los Angeles via L.A. Times)

The Los Angeles police are investigating a possible prank call that led to the department’s heavily armed SWAT team descending on the block of one of the city’s leading Black Lives Matter activists, according to an LAPD spokesman.

Melina Abdullah, co-founder of BLM-L.A. and a Cal State Los Angeles professor who has been at the forefront of recent protests decrying police violence, began streaming live video on Instagram from her home on Wednesday morning, showing armed officers staging outside.

“I don’t know why they are here,” she says.

No one was injured, though Abdullah repeatedly expressed fear that officers would escalate the situation. She said she was concerned about the safety of her children, who were in her home at the time.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.