LAPD investigating report of George Floyd photo with caption ‘You take my breath away’ circulating among officers

The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an internal investigation after an officer reported that a photo of George Floyd with the words “You take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format was being “passed around” by other officers, Chief Michel Moore said Saturday.

Moore said the officer who made the complaint is set to be interviewed Monday, and the department’s goal is to determine exactly where and how the image may have come into the workplace, online or otherwise, and who may have been involved.

“Our investigation is to determine the accuracy of the allegations while also reinforcing our zero tolerance for anything with racist views,” the chief said.

If the department confirms officers were circulating the image, “people will find my wrath,” Moore said.

The Department has become aware of allegations that an image was being passed around the department and this image was in the workplace. There are also allegations that the post with the image was authored by a department employee. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 14, 2021