LAPD investigating sexual assault accusation against rapper T.I., wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris

Los Angeles police detectives are investigating a sexual assault report in which a woman accused rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris and his wife, singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris, of sexual assault in 2005, according to law enforcement sources.

LAPD officials confirmed that the department received a report last month and initiated an investigation.

It is one of at least two police reports made in recent months that allege the couple sexually assaulted women after they were drugged. In March, attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn said he had been contacted by more than 30 “women, survivors and witnesses” who accused the couple of “forced drugging, kidnapping, rape and intimidation.”

The woman spoke to an LAPD detective on April 8 and alleged she had received a drink at a bar from Tiny and later was sexually assaulted by T.I. before vomiting and blacking out.

