LAPD investigating shooting death of 3 men at residential building in Studio City

The 11000 block of Aqua Vista Street in Studio City is seen after Los Angeles police responded to a deadly shooting at a residential building on April 17, 2020. (KTLA)

A motive in the shooting death of three men at a residential building in Studio City remained under investigation Saturday.

Officers responded to 11030 Aqua Vista St. after receiving a call about an incident at around 11:11 p.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They arrived to find three people who had been fatally shot, LAPD said. The agency described them as two men in their 70s and one man in his 30s.

Video from the scene shows a large response from police officers and Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters outside what appears to be an apartment complex.

While the motive is unclear, police did not announce any outstanding suspect in the case.

KTLA’s Lucas DerMugrdechian contributed to this report.