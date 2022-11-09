Community mailboxes seen in this file photo. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Van Nuys Division were investigating a string of mailbox burglaries inside apartment complex lobbies in Sherman Oaks and Valley Glen.

The burglaries, according to an LAPD news release, occurred in the early morning hours.

Officials said there have been “approximately ten community mailbox burglaries” since August of this year, and that nine different suspects involved in the incidents have been captured on surveillance video.

“The suspects gain access to the mailboxes using stolen postal service keys, self-made keys, or a screwdriver,” the release stated. “They often work in groups of two with one acting as a ‘lookout’ and helping carry out the stolen mail in bags.”

One suspect, described as a white male with a ponytail and eyeglasses, wearing baseball caps and various clothing, has been connected to five of the most recent burglaries.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to contact Van Nuys detectives at 818-832-0029. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.