LAPD looking for 7-year-old girl who went missing with mother in Koreatown

Concerned family members asked for the public’s help in the search for a 7-year-old girl who has not been seen along with her mother since Saturday morning, LAPD said Sunday.

LAPD released this photo of Ruby Alvarado on Aug. 9, 2020.

Ruby Alvarado and her mother, 24-year-old Xyla Aguirre, were last seen near the 3100 block of West Sixth Street in Koreatown around 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Aguirre was making a family visit, police said.

Alvarado has brown hair and brown eyes and wore a pink and blue dress with “LOL” printed on the front. She stands about 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 40 pounds, according to LAPD.

The agency described Aguirre as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and about 110 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.

LAPD released an image of Alvarado but disclosed no further details about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 213-382-6628 or 877-LAPD-24-7. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477, visiting lacrimestoppers.org or using the “P3 Tips” mobile app. They can also visit lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu.