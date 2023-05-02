Detectives with the LAPD’s Central Division are looking to identify victims of a crash spree in Los Angeles on Monday.
Approximately 10 vehicles were hit in downtown and Northeast Los Angeles around 12 p.m. by a silver 2004 Nissan Xterra, according to a release from the Los Angeles Police Department.
The LAPD says there are a total of 13 victims from the traffic collision spree and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying them.
The driver, 37-year-old Diosdado Tzintzunespindo of Temecula, was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon
His bail was set at $440,000.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective Kim with the Central Area Detectives at 213-833-3750.
During non-business hours and weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by going to www.lacrimestoppers.org