LAPD looks for suspects in pair of follow-home robberies

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the armed thieves who stole jewelry in a pair of follow-home robberies, one in Valley Village and another in Hollywood.

In both cases, the robbers are described as a group of four men in their early 20s.

The first of the two robberies took place in Valley Village at about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, when victims returned home to the 4800 block of Whitsett Avenue after a night in Hollywood, according to police.

After the victims were dropped off by a ride-hailing service, they were surrounded by the robbers, who were armed with handguns, police said.

After the robbers pointed guns at them, the victims handed over their jewelry.

Surveillance video shows two cars — a blue Toyota Prius and a newer-model black Mercedes GL SUV — following the victims, with two robbers emerging from each car, police said. Police believe additional suspects stayed in the cars and served as drivers.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Detective Marsden or Detective Hammer at 213-486-6840 or email at RHDTIPLINE@LAPD.ONLINE.

The second robbery occurred at about 6 p.m. on Dec. 1, when two people were followed to an apartment building in the 1600 block of Formosa Avenue in Hollywood, police said.

“As they were approaching an apartment door, four suspects armed with handguns surrounded them and demanded their property,” police said in a release.

In this robbery, the thieves made off with “two expensive watches,” police added.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Argota and Detective Bonilla at 213-486-6840 or email RHDTIPLINE@LAPD.ONLINE.

Both cases are being investigated by the Follow Home Robbery Task Force at Robbery-Homicide Division, and the FBI is offering up to $10,000 as a reward for information leading to an arrest in either case.

Anyone wishing to anonymously provide information should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.