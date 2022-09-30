A 12-year-old boy was killed, and 9-year-old girl and a woman were injured after being shot in Wilmington on Dec. 6, 2021. (KTLA)

Multiple suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing a 12-year-old boy who was traveling in an SUV in Wilmington late last year, police announced Friday.

Details about the arrests will be made during a 10 a.m. news conference, a Los Angeles Police Department news release stated.

The incident occurred on Dec. 6, 2021, as Alexander Alvarado was traveling with his family in the front passenger seat of a black Dodge Durango in the area of Denni Street and Blinn Avenue.

Gunmen opened fire on the SUV, striking Alvarado, the driver, and a 9-year-old girl who was on a nearby playground at Wilmington Park Elementary School, police said.

Alvarado later died from his injuries.

The driver, identified as Alvarado’s 25-year-old stepmother, was shot in the stomach but survived.

Investigators said the 9-year-old girl was hit in the back by a stray bullet and also survived.

Alvarado’s 10-year-old brother was in the SUV at the time of the shooting but was not struck.

“This was a brazen assault in the middle of the day that, whether it was targeted in a pre-emptive manner or a premeditated manner or spontaneous, I just know that the amount of violence was just … It just boggles your mind when you think about an afternoon outside of a school,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said following the incident.