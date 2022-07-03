A man was shot and killed in Jefferson Park early Sunday morning after he tried to intervene in what police are calling a domestic violence dispute.

The shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. on the 2600 block of South Manhattan Place.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a man in his 30s was involved in a verbal dispute with a woman in the area.

The victim, identified only as a man in his 20s, approached the couple to intervene.

At some point, the man involved in the argument pulled out a gun and fired at the other man who was struck and died at the scene.

The shooter was taken into custody by police after he was found at a nearby apartment.

The shooting is under investigation and detectives are working to determine what led to the initial dispute.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the LAPD tip line at 1-877-527-3247. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.