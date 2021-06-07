LAPD: Man sought in kidnapping of ex-girlfriend, killing of North Hollywood man who tried to help her

Police are asking the public for help in their search for a man suspected in a killing and a kidnapping in North Hollywood over the weekend.
Officers responded to a shooting investigation about 2:25 p.m. Sunday in the 11300 block of Hatteras Street, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.
The investigation revealed the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Shane Winfield Rayment, was involved in a dispute with his ex-girlfriend when a man attempted to intervene.
Rayment allegedly pulled out a gun and fatally shot the man, identified as Roberto Fletes, 42, of North Hollywood.
Rayment then forced ex-girlfriend Jenny Downes into a vehicle and fled the scene with her, the Police Department stated.
Rayment was described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. He stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 235 pounds.
Police released a Crime Alert with images of Rayment and Downes, 31, who is still missing.
Rayment was accompanied by four additional suspects who fled in the vehicle with him, the Police Department stated.
A second suspect was described as a 30-year-old white man with long blond hair and blue eyes. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
Another three suspects were only described as white females.
The suspects fled in a four-door green truck, possibly a Dodge RAM, according to the Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gutierrez at 818-374-1923 or 818-374-1928. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.