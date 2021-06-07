LAPD: Man sought in kidnapping of ex-girlfriend, killing of North Hollywood man who tried to help her

Police are asking the public for help in their search for a man suspected in a killing and a kidnapping in North Hollywood over the weekend.

Officers responded to a shooting investigation about 2:25 p.m. Sunday in the 11300 block of Hatteras Street, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

The investigation revealed the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Shane Winfield Rayment, was involved in a dispute with his ex-girlfriend when a man attempted to intervene.

Rayment allegedly pulled out a gun and fatally shot the man, identified as Roberto Fletes, 42, of North Hollywood.

Rayment then forced ex-girlfriend Jenny Downes into a vehicle and fled the scene with her, the Police Department stated.

Rayment was described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. He stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 235 pounds.

Police released a Crime Alert with images of Rayment and Downes, 31, who is still missing.

North Hollywood: Los Angeles Police Department Valley Bureau Homicide detectives seek the public’s help in locating a suspect in a murder/kidnap and the victim of the kidnapping. pic.twitter.com/zIFatfUTNP — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 7, 2021

Rayment was accompanied by four additional suspects who fled in the vehicle with him, the Police Department stated.

A second suspect was described as a 30-year-old white man with long blond hair and blue eyes. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Another three suspects were only described as white females.

The suspects fled in a four-door green truck, possibly a Dodge RAM, according to the Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gutierrez at 818-374-1923 or 818-374-1928. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.