LAPD motorcycle officer charged after allegedly lying about motorist being under the influence in 2019 stop

A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer has been charged with filing a false report and perjury after allegedly lying about a motorist being under the influence in a 2019 incident, officials said.

Alejandro Castillo, 49, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday after the case was filed for warrant July 20, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from an Oct. 18, 2019 incident, when Castillo allegedly stopped a man driving in the Hollywood area. The man was apparently making an unsafe turn. He was given a sobriety test and eventually arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

It is unclear when it was revealed that the motorist was not under the influence, or why Castillo allegedly lied about it.

“We depend on law enforcement officers to tell the truth, especially when failure to do so jeopardizes another person’s liberty,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a news release.

The case is being investigated by the LAPD’s Internal Affairs Group.