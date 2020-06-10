LAPD: North Hollywood barricade suspect shot officer’s hand with crossbow after police opened fire

Officials on Tuesday released new details on a police shooting that occurred in North Hollywood over the weekend, saying the suspect was shot at, but not struck, when he emerged from his apartment with a crossbow.

The gunfire erupted at the end of a four-hour standoff Sunday night on the 5100 block of Bakman Avenue, near Magnolia Boulevard. Officers originally responded around 6:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they spotted 43-year-old Gonzalo Morales inside his apartment armed with what they believed was a rifle. However, when the residence was searched later only a pellet gun was recovered, according to a Los Angeles police news release.

Morales refused to exit the residence, and a SWAT crew eventually responded. The team had begun evacuating the area when Morales emerged from the home around 10:30 p.m., officials said.

He was carrying a crossbow and pointed it at an officer, according to police.

That prompted at least one officer to open fire. LAPD has not said how many officers fired their weapons, or how many rounds were shot.

Morales responded by firing the crossbow, striking one officer on the hand with an arrow, and then went back into his home, officials said.

The SWAT team forced Morales out of the apartment by deploying chemical agents, and he was taken into custody, police said.

The officer was treated for his hand injury, but Morales was unhurt.

A crossbow and pellet rifle were recovered as evidence, LAPD said.

The department is continuing to investigate whether the use of deadly force was in line with its policies.