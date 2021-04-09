LAPD officer, 2 others arrested in investigation into illegal Super Bowl gambling operation

The scoreboard is seen after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7, 2021. (Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

A Los Angeles police officer and two of his associates were arrested following an investigation into a high-dollar betting operation surrounding the outcome of this year’s Super Bowl, officials said Friday.

Officer Robert Felix, a 13-year veteran of the L.A. Police Department, Francisco Martin Del Campo and Gabriel Martin Del Campo are facing bookmaking charges in the case, LAPD said in a news release.

The extensive investigation also involved officials from the state Department of Justice’s Bureau of Gambling Control and the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control, police said.

Felix was most recently assigned to LAPD’s Transit Services Division, which handles security for L.A. County Metro buses and railways.

The three men have been arrested, according to Officer Tony Im, a spokesperson for the department. But Im could not provide details on when they were detained or whether they were still in custody.

They’re set to be arraigned April 22 in a Pomona court on multiple felony bookmaking charges filed earlier this month by the California Department of Justice, officials said.

LAPD says the state DOJ has requested no internal personnel investigation is started until after Felix is arraigned. The officer is currently assigned to home, the department said.

No further details were available.