An LAPD patrol vehicle is seen in May 2017. (KTLA)

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested after allegedly assaulting a man inside the restroom of an Upland bar Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. at a bar in the 1600 block of North Mountain Avenue, Upland police Lt. Moe Duran told KTLA.

Arthur Contreras, 55, allegedly assaulted the victim in the restroom. The victim and other witnesses then followed Contreras until police arrived and took him into custody, Duran said.

The victim suffered a minor laceration and was treated at the scene.

Contreras, a 28-year veteran of the LAPD, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

He is out of custody and was put on administrative leave, the LAPD said in a short news release.

The LAPD has started an administrative investigation being conducted at the same time as the criminal case.

“The Department is fully cooperating with the District Attorney’s Office and the Upland Police Department’s investigation relating to Contreras’ alleged criminal conduct,” the LAPD release said.

No further details about the case have been released.