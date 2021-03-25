LAPD officer accused of breaking Echo Park protester’s arm with baton strike

Activists and supporters of residents of a homeless encampment confront police at Echo Park Lake on March 24, 2021, ahead of a planned and announced clearing of the encampment (RINGO CHIU / AFP / Getty Images)

Isaac Scher and other protesters had squared off against a line of Los Angeles police officers in Echo Park late Wednesday night when he heard a police commander give the order to advance.

As the officers lurched forward in unison, Scher said the cop opposite him lashed out with baton strikes that seemed fueled by “a blind fury that was horrifying.”

They were like “baseball bat swings,” Scher alleged in an interview with The Times on Thursday. “Full windup, as if it were a 70 mph fastball down the middle.”

The broken arm Scher suffered was a rare injury on a largely peaceful night that saw hundreds of officers in riot gear deployed to help disperse a crowd of protesters who had gathered in opposition to a city order aimed at clearing a large homeless encampment from around Echo Park Lake.

Can confirm that a baton-wielding cop broke my arm last night. https://t.co/uBVbzOJVOM pic.twitter.com/bXhPoDyQvq — Isaac Scher (@isaacscher) March 25, 2021