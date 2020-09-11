LAPD officer admits to grand theft by falsifying work hours

A Los Angeles police officer pleaded no contest to taking thousands of dollars for work she didn’t perform by falsifying time sheets, prosecutors said Friday.

Monica Renee Moore, 48, pleaded to one misdemeanor count of grand theft and was immediately sentenced to three years informal probation and 20 days of CalTrans work, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Moore must resign from the Police Department. She also paid the $8,543 she unlawfully took back in restitution, the DA’s office said.

The charges stemmed from 18 incidents in which Moore reported she was at work when she wasn’t between April and October 2018, officials said.

When Moore was originally charged, prosecutors said she could have faced up to three years in state prison.

The DA’s office initially said Moore entered her plea Friday, but later said that actually happened July 31.