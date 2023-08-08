A Los Angeles police officer was arrested for burglary and theft on Tuesday night

The officer was identified as Edmond Babaians, who is assigned to LAPD’s Custody Services Division. He has worked for the department for 16 years.

Babaians was arrested on felony charges of burglary and theft of a debit card.

An investigation into the case stemmed from a community member’s concerns about her missing debit card, authorities said.

The victim last remembered being in possession of her card while she was inside an LAPD department facility. She later noticed unauthorized transactions appearing on her bank statement.

The victim was able to obtain photos of the suspect using her debit card at a home improvement store. When she forwarded the pictures to LAPD, authorities identified the suspect as Babaians.

“The allegations of an officer breaking public trust are extremely troubling and there must be accountability,” said LAPD Chief Michel Moore. “This Department will fully cooperate with

the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office in this matter.”

Babaians was arrested and booked but “consistent with Los Angeles Superior Court bail policy, Babaians was released on his own recognizance,” police said.

He was relieved of his “police powers and was assigned home” as the department’s administrative and criminal investigation continues.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass released a statement on the incident saying:

“Our police officers must be held accountable to the highest standard. I want to acknowledge and thank Chief Moore and LAPD leadership for swiftly taking action on this serious matter. The integrity of our police department is of the utmost importance and we must continue to act with transparency and accountability to build trust with all Angelenos.”