LAPD officer arrested after stealing car from dealership in Orange, police say

An LAPD officer was arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle from a used car dealership in Orange, officials said Tuesday.

LAPD Officer Matthew Calleros appears in a booking photo released by the Orange Police Department on Nov. 10, 2020.

Authorities arrested Matthew Calleros, a 45-year-old officer with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollenbeck Division, in the city of L.A. Monday evening on suspicion of auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail and released just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, inmate records show.

The Orange Police Department said it received a report of a stolen vehicle from a dealership in the 1100 block of W. Chapman Avenue on Oct. 25, 2019. Detectives later identified Calleros as a suspect.

LAPD said it has suspended Calleros’ peace officer powers pending the investigation by the city of Orange and its own personnel probe. He has been “assigned home,” according to LAPD.

Orange police said they’re working with LAPD and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office on the case.

Authorities in Orange asked anyone with information about the case to call detectives at 714-744-7444.