LAPD officer charged after allegedly fondling dead woman’s breast is ordered to stand trial

Elizabeth Baggett is shown in an undated photo provided by her family’s attorney on Aug. 11, 2020.

A Los Angeles Police officer who acknowledged touching a dead woman’s breast while on duty has been ordered to stand trial on a felony charge.

David Rojas, 29, who has been with the LAPD for four years, is charged with felony sexual contact with human remains after authorities say he touched Elizabeth Baggett’s right breast after the 34-year-old died Oct. 20, 2019.

Judge Keith H. Borjon heard testimony Wednesday from Rojas, who said he touched the woman’s breast twice because he believed there was a mark that needed investigating. But the judge found the account “extremely unpersuasive” and suggested Rojas touched the woman’s breast for his own sexual gratification.

Borjon said there is sufficient evidence for Rojas to stand trial.

