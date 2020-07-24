LAPD officer charged in off-duty DUI crash that injured 2 in Palmdale

A Los Angeles Police Department officer has been charged in connection with a 2018 DUI crash that injured two people in Palmdale, officials announced Friday.

Michael Anthony Keith, 35, faces one count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08% blood alcohol content causing injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The crash occurred on April 26, 2018, when Keith was driving north on the 14 Freeway. He allegedly veered off the road and crashed into a parked SUV with two people inside, officials said.

The victims were taken to a hospital and treated for unknown injuries.

Keith was off-duty at the time of the crash and it is unknown if he was injured.

The case against Keith was filed on Thursday and he is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

If convicted as charged, he could face a maximum sentence of nine years in prison, according to the DA’s office.

The case remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.