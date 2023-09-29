Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has announced that an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department has been charged with fraudulently collecting overtime pay.

According to a release from the L.A. County DA’s Office, Officer Isabel Morales has been charged with one felony count of grand theft by embezzlement.

On Feb. 28, 2022, Morales was subpoenaed on an “on call” basis for a murder trial that had started on Feb. 23.

That trial concluded on March 8, and she was no longer “on call” for the case, the DA’s Office said.

“Thereafter, Morales allegedly reported herself as ‘on call’ more than 70 times – including on some court holidays – for the same trial from March 10, 2022 until July 15, 2022,” Gascón’s office said.

In that time, she collected more than $15,000 in overtime pay.

“I am deeply troubled by the alleged misappropriation of funds by a trusted law enforcement officer,” DA Gascón said. “This behavior undermines the trust we work tirelessly to build with the community…Law enforcement officers are held to a standard of unwavering integrity [but] my office is committed to ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their profession, are held accountable for their actions under the law.”

Morales – who is currently employed as an LAPD officer – has been with the department since 2016.

If convicted as charged, she faces up to three years in a county prison.