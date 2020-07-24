LAPD officer who died after battling coronavirus was father-to-be

Los Angeles Police Department officers are seen outside the agency’s downtown headquarters in this undated photo. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A Los Angeles police officer who was an expectant father died Friday after battling coronavirus, officials said.

Police Officer II Valentin Martinez, who worked in the Mission area of the city, is the Los Angeles Police Department’s first sworn officer to die after contracting the virus, but the second employee to succumb to the deadly respiratory illness.

“Officer Martinez passed away after a long, courageous battle with COVID-19,” Chief Michel Moore said in an email to employees obtained by KTLA.

He is survived by his domestic partner, who is 20 weeks pregnant with twins, his mother and siblings, police said.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to his loved ones, friends, and his Mission Area family as they grieve the loss of a fallen hero,” Moore’s email read. “I am authorizing the wearing of the mourning band in honor of Officer Martinez.”

No further details about the officer’s battle with the virus have been released.

Erica McAdoo, who worked as a senior detention officer at LAPD’s Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles, died July 3 after a weekslong battle with COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the LAPD had a total of 437 employees who had tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. In addition, 254 employees were self-isolating and recovering after being expose, and 237 had returned to work.

Prayers to our fallen hero. Rest easy Val #GodSpeed pic.twitter.com/W7KqOtsCsK — LAPDAlLabrada (@LabradaAl) July 24, 2020