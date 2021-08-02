LAPD officer dies from COVID-19 complications

A longtime Los Angeles Police Department officer died Monday morning from COVID-19 complications.

Police Officer II Becky V. Strong began working for LAPD in 1994, the department said in her death announcement.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we mourn the loss of LAPD Police Officer Becky Strong, who passed away this morning from complications of COVID-19,” LAPD said in a tweet. “Our deepest condolences go out to Officer Strong’s entire family, colleagues, and friends in this most difficult time.”

Officer Strong was most recently assigned to the South Traffic Division.

