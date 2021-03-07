LAPD officer in need of prosthetic after tragic vehicle accident

A weekend camping trip with family took a tragic turn when an off roading vehicle flipped over on a fire road, landing on the driver’s arm.

The driver involved in the tragic accident was Officer Raul Ramirez with the Los Angeles Police Department.

“I got trapped underneath and immediately I knew it was gone,” Ramirez said, looking back the incident that occurred on Feb. 27.

Ramirez suffered a critical injury and had to be air lifted to a local hospital, where he had to have his arm amputated at the shoulder.

Officer Ramirez survived two tours overseas as United States Combat Marine, and for nearly the past five years he’s served as an LAPD officer on the streets of Los Angeles.

“I had a couple major goals and one was to be a Marine the other was to be a police officer,” Ramirez said. “And now that I’m there I don’t want to get it taken away for me based on my disability.”

Ramirez said he feels he’s let down the force, himself and his own son, who he said was riding in the vehicle with him when it crashed.

“Tugs at my heart to know that my son is going to have to deal with that for the rest of his life,” Ramirez said.

But in the end, Ramirez hopes his decorated career doesn’t stop here. He is a fighter — he grew up as a foster child and overcoming those challenges in life, he’s ready to tackle this too.

“I have my son, I want to provide for him, I need to provide for him, I need to show him that you can push through no matter what,” Ramirez said.

Wondering what the future has in-store, Ramirez is grateful for the support from those he’s continued to serve.

“I want to continue to serve my community,” Ramirez said.

The vehicle accident happened near the Mexican border, and it took about 30 minutes for ambulance and air paramedics to get Ramirez out of the car and to a local hospital.

A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of Ramirez and his family to help cover the costs of the emergency services, getting a prosthetic arm, therapy sessions and any extra costs that his family will have to burden during Ramirez’s road to recovery.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 7, 2021.