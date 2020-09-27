LAPD officer in stable condition after shooting at Harbor Station in San Pedro: Chief Moore

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said an officer is believed to be in stable condition Saturday night following a shooting at the agency’s Harbor Station in San Pedro.

The department tweeted about a “significant police incident” at the station at 10:30 p.m. Then, around 11:15 p.m., LAPD confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting.

“We can confirm that there has been an Officer-Involved Shooting at LAPD’s Harbor Station,” the tweet read. “A Public Information Officer is responding, and we will provide more details as they become available.”

Moore said in a tweet at 11:22 p.m. that he was heading to the hospital.

Earlier, just before 11 p.m., L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino tweeted about an LAPD Harbor Division officer being shot. However, the Los Angeles Times later reported that police confirmed the officer suffered a head injury after being attacked by an unknown assailant.

My prayers to the @LapdHarborDiv officer who was shot tonight. I’m heading to the hospital now…. — Joe Buscaino (@JoeBuscaino) September 27, 2020

No other details have been released as of 11:30 p.m.