LAPD officer in violent Boyle Heights beating video was involved in 3 prior shootings

The Los Angeles police officer caught on video repeatedly punching a man during an arrest last week has been involved in three on-duty shootings during his career, including one that sparked violent protests in Westlake ten years ago, two law enforcement sources have told The Times.

Frank Hernandez, who has been with the LAPD for more than 20 years, was identified as the man under investigation for his actions during an April 27 arrest of a homeless man in Boyle Heights, according to the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case with the media.

The person who filmed the violent clash, who also requested anonymity for fear of retribution, told The Times that investigators at the scene that day told him the officer’s last name was “Hernandez.”

An LAPD spokesman said the department was barred from identifying the officer by state law. The department normally identifies officers involved in deadly force incidents, but the videotaped clash did not meet that standard.

