Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

A Los Angeles police officer had to be hospitalized after getting into an altercation in Sherman Oaks Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of Beverly Glen Boulevard and Deervale Drive around 10 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Marin said.

Investigators said the officer was involved in a fight with an assault with a deadly weapon suspect.

The unidentified suspect was eventually taken into custody.

The officer and the suspect were both injured during the altercation, prompting two ambulances to be sent to the location.

No further details about the fight or the extent of the injuries was immediately available.